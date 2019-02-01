Maple Leafs' Morgan Rielly: Switching to off side
Rielly is moving to his off side to help ease Jake Muzzin's transition to the Maple Leafs, reports the NHL.com.
Rielly is having a season for the ages -- he has 50 points (13 goals, 37 assists) in 49 games, which is third among NHL defenders. But Muzzin has almost always played on the left and the move will help ease him into his new team. Rielly is a great player and while playing the off side isn't ideal, he should continue to produce for his owners.
