Maple Leafs' Morgan Rielly: Tallies assist

Rielly had an assist and two shots on goal in a 3-2 loss to the Sharks on Monday.

Rielly is off to a pretty impressive start to the season. He has 10 points already, four of which have come on the power play. Rielly has averaged 2:21 per game with the extra man, which is notable because last year he only played 0:58 per tilt on the power play.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories