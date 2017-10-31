Maple Leafs' Morgan Rielly: Tallies assist
Rielly had an assist and two shots on goal in a 3-2 loss to the Sharks on Monday.
Rielly is off to a pretty impressive start to the season. He has 10 points already, four of which have come on the power play. Rielly has averaged 2:21 per game with the extra man, which is notable because last year he only played 0:58 per tilt on the power play.
