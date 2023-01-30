Rielly scored a goal on three shots in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Capitals.

Rielly finally got his first goal of the season, burying a wrist shot after finding himself alone in front of the net. The tally gave Toronto a 2-1 lead in the second period and would stand as the game-winner in a 5-1 victory. Rielly now has 22 points in 35 games this season while averaging 22:42 minutes on the Leafs' top pairing.