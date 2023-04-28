Rielly scored a goal in a 4-2 loss to Tampa Bay in Game 5 on Thursday.

Rielly opened the scoring early in the first period when he took a pass from behind the net and shot past Andrei Vasilevskiy's glove from the slot. Rielly has been on fire this postseason and has eight points (three goals, five assists) in four games. He's currently on a three-game goal streak.