Rielly recorded three assists, two on the power play, in Friday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Blue Jackets.
It's the blueliner's first multi-point performance since Nov. 19, but Rielly has been plenty productive in between. He's collected a goal and 11 points in his last 11 games, and he's on pace to post the second 60-point campaign of his career with four goals and 27 points through 33 contests.
