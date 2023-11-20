Rielly scored a goal on a team-high five shots on net and added two assists, one on the power play, in Sunday's 4-3 overtime win over the Wild.

It's the fourth multi-point performance in the last 12 games for the 29-year-old, as Rielly re-asserts himself as the top man on the Toronto blue line. He's piled up three goals and 12 points over that stretch, and with John Klingberg (undisclosed) potentially headed for LT-IR, Rielly's spot on the Leafs' potent power play should be secure.