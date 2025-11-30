Rielly delivered two assists in a 7-2 win over Pittsburgh on Saturday night.

It was Rielly's first multi-point game since Nov. 8, a span of 10 games. Still, the defender continues to put up somewhat gaudy numbers from the blue line. He has four goals, 16 assists and 46 shots in 24 games, and that puts Rielly in a three-way tie with Lane Hutson and teammate Oliver Ekman-Larsson for 10th in the NHL.