Maple Leafs' Morgan Rielly: Top scorer from blue line

Rielly set up four goals Thursday night in a 6-1 win over the Panthers. He matched his career-high with those four assists.

Rielly became the first NHL defenseman to score 40 points this season (11 goals, 29 assists). He's on a three-game, seven-point streak that includes six helpers. Roll Rielly -- he has already worked his way into the elite class of fantasy defenders.

