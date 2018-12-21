Maple Leafs' Morgan Rielly: Top scorer from blue line
Rielly set up four goals Thursday night in a 6-1 win over the Panthers. He matched his career-high with those four assists.
Rielly became the first NHL defenseman to score 40 points this season (11 goals, 29 assists). He's on a three-game, seven-point streak that includes six helpers. Roll Rielly -- he has already worked his way into the elite class of fantasy defenders.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Morgan Rielly: How soon will Norris knock?•
-
Maple Leafs' Morgan Rielly: Refuses to be stopped•
-
Maple Leafs' Morgan Rielly: Two-point performance in win over Devils•
-
Maple Leafs' Morgan Rielly: Two goals for NHL's top-scoring defender•
-
Maple Leafs' Morgan Rielly: Stays productive without Matthews•
-
Maple Leafs' Morgan Rielly: Top scoring defender•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...