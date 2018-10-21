Maple Leafs' Morgan Rielly: Top scoring defender
Rielly scored his fourth goal of the season Saturday in a 4-1 loss to St. Louis.
His 14 points in nine games continue to pace defenders -- John Carlson is the next closest with 10 points (seven games). Rielly has a chance to deliver Norris-worthy totals this season because of the excellence of the Leafs' forward corps. Enjoy the ride.
