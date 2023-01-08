Rielly delivered two assists Saturday in a 4-1 win over Detroit.

One came on the power play. Coach Sheldon Keefe slotted Rielly onto the top power-play unit, ostensibly to get his game going, and it seems to have worked. The defender had just one assist in four games since his return from a knee injury. Rielly remains without a goal this season (19 assists in 25 games).

