Rielly delivered two assists Saturday in a 4-1 win over Detroit.
One came on the power play. Coach Sheldon Keefe slotted Rielly onto the top power-play unit, ostensibly to get his game going, and it seems to have worked. The defender had just one assist in four games since his return from a knee injury. Rielly remains without a goal this season (19 assists in 25 games).
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Morgan Rielly: Earns helper in return•
-
Maple Leafs' Morgan Rielly: Activated of LTIR•
-
Maple Leafs' Morgan Rielly: Expected to return•
-
Maple Leafs' Morgan Rielly: Considered day-to-day•
-
Maple Leafs' Morgan Rielly: Not close to returning•
-
Maple Leafs' Morgan Rielly: Still not skating•