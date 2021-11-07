Rielly picked up two assists in Saturday's 5-2 win over Boston.
Rielly has five assists in his last five games and eight in 12 games so far. One of the helpers Saturday came on the PP when he dished a beauty pass to Auston Matthews, who one-timed it past Linus Ullmark from the left circle.
