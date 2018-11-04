Maple Leafs' Morgan Rielly: Two goals for NHL's top-scoring defender

Rielly scored twice in Saturday's 5-0 win over Pittsburgh.

The goals stretched Rielly's scoring streak to three games and four points (two goals, two assists) and keep him squarely at the top of the Leafs' scoring list with 18 points in 14 games. Rielly also leads the NHL in scoring from the blue line. The breakout is real, even if it comes courtesy (in part) from playing with elite forwards.