Maple Leafs' Morgan Rielly: Two helpers in Game 3 win

Rielly picked up two assists, one on the power play, in Monday's 4-2 win over the Bruins in Game 3.

He also added two shots, four hits, one blocked shot, two PIM and a plus-1 rating in a strong performance. Rielly has at least one point in every game so far in the series, and he'll look to keep that momentum going Thursday as the Leafs try to even things up in Game 4.