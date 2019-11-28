Maple Leafs' Morgan Rielly: Two helpers in laugher

Rielly picked up two assists in Wednesday's 6-0 win over the Red Wings.

The 25-year-old blueliner hadn't found the scoresheet in five games, but he ended that uncharacteristic slump by setting up the Leafs' fourth and fifth goals of the evening in a rout. Rielly isn't lighting the lamp like he did last year -- he only has three goals through 26 games, and hasn't tickled twine in over a month -- but he's still been productive with 19 points.