Maple Leafs' Morgan Rielly: Two helpers in laugher
Rielly picked up two assists in Wednesday's 6-0 win over the Red Wings.
The 25-year-old blueliner hadn't found the scoresheet in five games, but he ended that uncharacteristic slump by setting up the Leafs' fourth and fifth goals of the evening in a rout. Rielly isn't lighting the lamp like he did last year -- he only has three goals through 26 games, and hasn't tickled twine in over a month -- but he's still been productive with 19 points.
