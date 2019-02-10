Maple Leafs' Morgan Rielly: Two more assists in win
Rielly set up two Toronto goals in a 4-3 overtime win over Montreal on Saturday night.
Rielly just stacks points on points when he starts scoring. He has seven points (one goal, six assists) in his last six games. Rielly remains in the hunt for a Norris trophy and runs with the likes of Brent Burns when it comes to offensive production from the blue line. You know what to do.
