Rielly notched two assists in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Penguins.
The veteran blueliner is still looking for his first goal of the season, but Rielly's been plenty productive. He's up to 14 assists through 17 games, including five over the course of his current four-game point streak.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Morgan Rielly: Keeps gathering apples•
-
Maple Leafs' Morgan Rielly: Bags two apples Wednesday•
-
Maple Leafs' Morgan Rielly: Hands out two helpers•
-
Maple Leafs' Morgan Rielly: Apple season continues•
-
Maple Leafs' Morgan Rielly: Gets team's only goal in tight loss•
-
Maple Leafs' Morgan Rielly: Offers power-play assist•