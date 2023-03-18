Rielly scored an even-strength goal and a power-play assist in Friday's 5-2 win over the Hurricanes.

He picked up a helper on Auston Matthews' game-winner late in the first period, then wrapped up the scoring for the Maple Leafs in the third. Rielly has been locked in since the All-Star break, racking up three goals and 12 points in 16 games, and he sits five points short of reaching 40 for the fourth time in his career.