Rielly scored a goal on two shots, added a power-play assist, blocked four shots and went plus-2 in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Stars.

With Jake McCabe (lower body) going out early in the first period, Rielly ended up with a season-high 26:13 of ice time. He made the most of the time, scoring the opening goal and setting up Tyler Bertuzzi's third-period marker. Rielly has fended off concerns that his lack of power-play time would negatively impact his offense. He has two straight multi-point efforts, and he's up to two goals, five helpers, 15 shots on net, 12 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating through seven outings overall.