Maple Leafs' Morgan Rielly: Typical busy night at office

Rielly picked up his first assist of the season in Wednesday's 5-3 victory over the Senators.

It was just another typical busy night at the office for Rielly, who logged 25:37. Included in that was 4:39 on the power play and 2:58 shorthanded. Rielly currently remains on the top power-play unit, with newcomer Tyson Barrie running the second. But a two-D system is a distinct possibility given the firepower on the squad. Rielly's production will once again be excellent, so plug him in and let him ride.