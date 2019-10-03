Maple Leafs' Morgan Rielly: Typical busy night at office
Rielly picked up his first assist of the season in Wednesday's 5-3 victory over the Senators.
It was just another typical busy night at the office for Rielly, who logged 25:37. Included in that was 4:39 on the power play and 2:58 shorthanded. Rielly currently remains on the top power-play unit, with newcomer Tyson Barrie running the second. But a two-D system is a distinct possibility given the firepower on the squad. Rielly's production will once again be excellent, so plug him in and let him ride.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Morgan Rielly: Likely paired with Cody Ceci•
-
Maple Leafs' Morgan Rielly: Finds scoresheet in win•
-
Maple Leafs' Morgan Rielly: No points in two playoff games•
-
Maple Leafs' Morgan Rielly: Reaches 70 points•
-
Maple Leafs' Morgan Rielly: First defender to hit 20 goals•
-
Maple Leafs' Morgan Rielly: Stays hot in loss•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.