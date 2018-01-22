Maple Leafs' Morgan Rielly: Unavailable Monday

Rielly (upper body) will not be in the lineup for Monday's clash with the Avalanche, Paul Hendrick of the Maple Leafs' official site reports.

Rielly will miss his second game due to his upper-body malady. Prior to getting hurt, the defenseman notched three points in his previous six outings, in addition to 16 shots, five hits and 11 blocks. The 23-year-old's absence will certainly be felt on special teams, as he is averaging 2:16 of ice time on the power play, as well as 1:24 shorthanded. Andreas Borgman should continue to deputize in Rielly's stead.