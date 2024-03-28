Rielly (upper body) will not be available against Washington on Thursday, David Alter of The Hockey News reports.

Rielly will be shelved for his second consecutive contest due to his upper-body injury, though he continues to be classified as day-to-day. Conor Timmins should continue to see opportunities with the No. 2 power-play unit while Rielly and Joel Edmundson (undisclosed) are sidelined.