Rielly (upper body) will not be available against Washington on Thursday, David Alter of The Hockey News reports.
Rielly will be shelved for his second consecutive contest due to his upper-body injury, though he continues to be classified as day-to-day. Conor Timmins should continue to see opportunities with the No. 2 power-play unit while Rielly and Joel Edmundson (undisclosed) are sidelined.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Morgan Rielly: Questionable versus Washington•
-
Maple Leafs' Morgan Rielly: Sitting out Tuesday•
-
Maple Leafs' Morgan Rielly: Iffy against New Jersey•
-
Maple Leafs' Morgan Rielly: Joins elite franchise point list•
-
Maple Leafs' Morgan Rielly: Adds assist in losing effort•
-
Maple Leafs' Morgan Rielly: First point since suspension•