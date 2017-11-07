Maple Leafs' Nazem Kadri: Adds two in first period

Kadri scored twice in the opening 20 minutes, including once on the power play, in a 4-3 shootout win Monday over Vegas.

The goals keep coming for the Maple Leafs, and Kadri has stepped up in a big way with five multi-point games. At eight goals already, Kadri is on pace to blow past his 32 goal season of last year.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories