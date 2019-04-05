Maple Leafs' Nazem Kadri: Aiming to play Saturday
Kadri (undisclosed) hopes to rejoin the lineup for the regular-season finale Saturday against the Canadiens, Kristen Shilton of TSN.ca reports.
After missing Thursday's game against Tampa Bay, Kadri hopes to get a tune-up game in before the postseason begins next week. He will fall well short of the 61 and 55 points tallied in the past two campaigns, but a pair of points Saturday would give him a respectable 45. At the very least, Kadri's ended the season strong with four points in his last five games and will look to add to that total versus the Canadiens if cleared to play.
