Maple Leafs' Nazem Kadri: Approaching 30-goal mark

Kadri scored the game winner Saturday in a 4-3 win over Detroit.

He has really picked up the pace in March and has six goals (seven points) in nine games this month. Kadri is just one goal shy of the 30 mark this season. He's a solid activation down the stretch.

