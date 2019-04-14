Maple Leafs' Nazem Kadri: Back for final frame
Kadri (knee) returned in the third period of Saturday's game versus the Bruins, Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic reports.
Kadri left in the second period after a knee-on-knee collision from Jake DeBrusk, but the intermission gave him enough time to shake off the pain. He'll return to his role as third-line center.
