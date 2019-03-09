Maple Leafs' Nazem Kadri: Back in tow

Kadri (concussion) will return Saturday versus the Oilers, Derek Van Diest of NHL.com reports.

Look for Kadri to slot in on the third line with Patrick Marleau and William Nylander as his flankers. We can also expect Kadri to return to a power play that ranks eighth in the league at 22.4 percent between the two groupings, as he continues to fly under the radar with the likes of John Tavares and Auston Matthews drawing so much attention in the top six.