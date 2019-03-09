Maple Leafs' Nazem Kadri: Back in tow
Kadri (concussion) will return Saturday versus the Oilers, Derek Van Diest of NHL.com reports.
Look for Kadri to slot in on the third line with Patrick Marleau and William Nylander as his flankers. We can also expect Kadri to return to a power play that ranks eighth in the league at 22.4 percent between the two groupings, as he continues to fly under the radar with the likes of John Tavares and Auston Matthews drawing so much attention in the top six.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...