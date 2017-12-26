Maple Leafs' Nazem Kadri: Career-high pointless streak

Kadri's career-high pointless streak is now in double digits at 10 games.

Kadri is still buzzing the opposition net -- he's second to just James van Riemsdyk in shots with 95. But he's near the bottom of the Leafs in possession 5-on-5. The return of Auston Matthews to the lineup should spell a bit of relief for Kadri, who will now see less of the opposition's checking lines.