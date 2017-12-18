Maple Leafs' Nazem Kadri: Caught in seven-game slump

Kadri is mired in seven-game point drought.

He has taken 23 shots in that span, but has nothing to show for it. Kadri has been doing the heavy lifting defensively on the opponent's best and remarkably is just minus-1 in those seven games -- he's clearly got that part of his game working well. But fantasy owners need points and this slump has slowed Kadri to a 55-point pace.

