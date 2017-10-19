Maple Leafs' Nazem Kadri: Continues to shine

Kadri tacked on a goal and a power-play assist in Wednesday night's 6-3 home win over the Red Wings.

This is already the third multi-point game of the season for Kadri, bringing the top-line pivot's total to four goals and just as many assists through seven games. He's a must-play representing a Toronto squad that is leading the league in scoring by a mile.

