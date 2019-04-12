Maple Leafs' Nazem Kadri: Dazzles with seeing-eye pass

Kadri picked up an assist in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Bruins in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference First Round.

It was a beautiful pass from deep in the Leafs' zone that sprung William Nylander on a breakaway. Kadri feathered it past at least three Bruins and Willie found twine. Last postseason, Kadri was forced to play higher in the lineup and was at times overwhelmed by the responsibility. Now, he's the third-line pivot and wins the talent war against his matchup every time. Kadri could be a source of steady fantasy production as the Buds attempt to march toward Lord Stanley.