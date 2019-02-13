Maple Leafs' Nazem Kadri: Ends scoring drought

Kadri potted two goals in Tuesday's 5-2 demolition of Colorado.

One of his goals came with the man advantage and was his first point since scoring a hat trick in a four-point effort seven games prior. Despite his lack of production over that period, Kadri continued to play a role on the Leafs' top power play and began to repay head coach Mike Babcock's faith Tuesday.

