Maple Leafs' Nazem Kadri: Exits with apparent injury
Kadri (undisclosed) exited Thursday's game against the Coyotes in the first period after logging just 3:36 of ice time and didn't return, Jonas Siegel of The Athletic Toronto reports.
The Maple Leafs have yet to release any details regarding the specific nature of Kadri's ailment, but the 27-year-old pivot likely sustained his injury when he took a high hit from Arizona's Lawson Crouse in Toronto's defensive zone. Per Jonas Siegel, coach Mike Babcock is hopeful Kadri will be able to play Friday against Colorado, so his injury clearly isn't overly serious. The Leafs should release another update on the 2009 first-round pick's status following Friday's morning skate.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Nazem Kadri: Career-high pointless streak•
-
Maple Leafs' Nazem Kadri: Caught in seven-game slump•
-
Maple Leafs' Nazem Kadri: Extends hot streak to eight games•
-
Maple Leafs' Nazem Kadri: Streak at six games and seven points•
-
Maple Leafs' Nazem Kadri: Adds two in first period•
-
Maple Leafs' Nazem Kadri: Snipes two, but Leafs still lose•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...