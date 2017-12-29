Maple Leafs' Nazem Kadri: Exits with apparent injury

Kadri (undisclosed) exited Thursday's game against the Coyotes in the first period after logging just 3:36 of ice time and didn't return, Jonas Siegel of The Athletic Toronto reports.

The Maple Leafs have yet to release any details regarding the specific nature of Kadri's ailment, but the 27-year-old pivot likely sustained his injury when he took a high hit from Arizona's Lawson Crouse in Toronto's defensive zone. Per Jonas Siegel, coach Mike Babcock is hopeful Kadri will be able to play Friday against Colorado, so his injury clearly isn't overly serious. The Leafs should release another update on the 2009 first-round pick's status following Friday's morning skate.