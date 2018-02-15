Maple Leafs' Nazem Kadri: Explodes offensively with career night
Kadri scored three goals and added two assists in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Blue Jackets.
It was a career night for the pivot, but it will likely be forgotten because of goalie Fredrick Andersen's massive 54-save night. Kadri has really responded to skating with Mitch Marner. He has 15 points, including seven goals, in his last 10 games. We can only imagine how good Kadri's production might have been if he hadn't been paired with Leo Komarov the first half of the season. He is a great keeper option, especially if the team keeps him with Marner as it heads into next season.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Nazem Kadri: Thirteen points in last 10 games•
-
Maple Leafs' Nazem Kadri: Scores twice against Dallas•
-
Maple Leafs' Nazem Kadri: Snags goal Wednesday•
-
Maple Leafs' Nazem Kadri: Poised for Tuesday return•
-
Maple Leafs' Nazem Kadri: Out again Sunday•
-
Maple Leafs' Nazem Kadri: Game-time decision•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...