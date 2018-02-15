Maple Leafs' Nazem Kadri: Explodes offensively with career night

Kadri scored three goals and added two assists in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Blue Jackets.

It was a career night for the pivot, but it will likely be forgotten because of goalie Fredrick Andersen's massive 54-save night. Kadri has really responded to skating with Mitch Marner. He has 15 points, including seven goals, in his last 10 games. We can only imagine how good Kadri's production might have been if he hadn't been paired with Leo Komarov the first half of the season. He is a great keeper option, especially if the team keeps him with Marner as it heads into next season.