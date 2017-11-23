Maple Leafs' Nazem Kadri: Extends hot streak to eight games

Kadri potted a goal during Wednesday's 2-1 shootout loss to the Panthers.

The 27-year-old has raised his game over the last couple of weeks with five goals and nine points in his last eight games. With 20 points in 23 games on the year, it could be a career-year for Kadri, so make sure he's in your lineup regularly.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories