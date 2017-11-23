Maple Leafs' Nazem Kadri: Extends hot streak to eight games
Kadri potted a goal during Wednesday's 2-1 shootout loss to the Panthers.
The 27-year-old has raised his game over the last couple of weeks with five goals and nine points in his last eight games. With 20 points in 23 games on the year, it could be a career-year for Kadri, so make sure he's in your lineup regularly.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Nazem Kadri: Streak at six games and seven points•
-
Maple Leafs' Nazem Kadri: Adds two in first period•
-
Maple Leafs' Nazem Kadri: Snipes two, but Leafs still lose•
-
Maple Leafs' Nazem Kadri: Continues to shine•
-
Maple Leafs' Nazem Kadri: Two straight two-point games•
-
Maple Leafs' Nazem Kadri: Not clicking with Patrick Marleau yet•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...