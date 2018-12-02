Maple Leafs' Nazem Kadri: Fortunes about to change in big way

Kadri's eighth goal of the season stood as the game winner Saturday night in a 5-3 victory over Minnesota.

The snipe snapped an eight-game goal drought. Kadri has suffered the most from William Nylander's contract holdout. Kadri can't drive offense -- he needs a skilled offensive guy beside him to generate points. And those guys moved up into the top six, leaving Kadri without the best help. But the lines will soon be readjusted and Kadri should be in line for a boost in production. His value should be on the rise.