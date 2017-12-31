Maple Leafs' Nazem Kadri: Game-time decision

Kadri (upper body) will be a game-time call ahead of Sunday's clash with the Golden Knights, Danny Webster of NHL.com reports.

Kadri was sidelined against the Avalanche on Friday and could miss his second straight outing if he is unable to give it a go versus Vegas. Prior to getting hurt, the center was bogged down in an 11-game point drought. It's unclear where the 26-year-old might slot into the lineup once given the all-clear, but Dominic Moore or Josh Leivo figure to be the leading candidates to get relegated to the press box.