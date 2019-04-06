Maple Leafs' Nazem Kadri: Gearing up Saturday
Kadri (undisclosed) will play in Saturday's game versus the Canadiens, Kristen Shilton of TSN.ca reports.
Kadri sat out last game due to an undisclosed condition, but he's back in the lineup for the season finale. He's had a difficult season, as his 16 goals is a major regression after he put up 32 tallies in each of the previous two seasons. Expect him to center the third line as usual along with power-play duties.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...