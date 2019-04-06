Maple Leafs' Nazem Kadri: Gearing up Saturday

Kadri (undisclosed) will play in Saturday's game versus the Canadiens, Kristen Shilton of TSN.ca reports.

Kadri sat out last game due to an undisclosed condition, but he's back in the lineup for the season finale. He's had a difficult season, as his 16 goals is a major regression after he put up 32 tallies in each of the previous two seasons. Expect him to center the third line as usual along with power-play duties.