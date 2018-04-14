Maple Leafs' Nazem Kadri: Handed three-game ban
Kadri was suspended for three playoff games after boarding the Bruins' Tommy Wingels on Thursday.
Kadri's hip collided with a defenseless Wingels' head in a hit that clearly deviated from normal hockey acts. As a result, a message was sent to Kadri and the league that these actions wont be tolerated, and the Maple Leafs will suffer as a result. Kadri tied a career high with 32 goals in 80 games this season, and he added 23 helpers on the way. It's unclear who will fill in for the next three games of the series.
