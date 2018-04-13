Maple Leafs' Nazem Kadri: Hearing scheduled with Department of Player Safety

Kadri will have a hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety on Friday for boarding/charging Boston's Tommy Wingels during Thursday's 5-1 loss to the Bruins.

Kadri delivered a malicious hit from behind while Wingels was on his knees alongside the boards in the third period of Thursday's contest. Wingels left the game due to an undisclosed injury and wasn't able to return, with could factor into the NHL Department of Player Safety's decision regarding a possible suspension. The Department of Player Safety will release its ruling ahead of Saturday's Game 2 in Boston.