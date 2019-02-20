Maple Leafs' Nazem Kadri: Injury specified as concussion
Kadri suffered a concussion and won't return to Tuesday's game versus the Blues, Kristen Shilton of TSN.ca reports.
It was originally reported that Kadri would be kept out of the game for precautionary reasons, but further evaluation deemed the 28-year-old has a concussion. He likely won't be ready for Thursday's game versus the Capitals. The Maple Leafs are expected to recall a forward from AHL Toronto before that contest.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Nazem Kadri: Leaves for precautionary reasons•
-
Maple Leafs' Nazem Kadri: Ends scoring drought•
-
Maple Leafs' Nazem Kadri: Shot machine•
-
Maple Leafs' Nazem Kadri: Records hat trick in victory•
-
Maple Leafs' Nazem Kadri: Pots goal, assist versus Tampa•
-
Maple Leafs' Nazem Kadri: Starting to surge•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...