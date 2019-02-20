Maple Leafs' Nazem Kadri: Injury specified as concussion

Kadri suffered a concussion and won't return to Tuesday's game versus the Blues, Kristen Shilton of TSN.ca reports.

It was originally reported that Kadri would be kept out of the game for precautionary reasons, but further evaluation deemed the 28-year-old has a concussion. He likely won't be ready for Thursday's game versus the Capitals. The Maple Leafs are expected to recall a forward from AHL Toronto before that contest.