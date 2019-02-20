Maple Leafs' Nazem Kadri: Leaves for precautionary reasons
Kadri won't return to Tuesday's game versus the Blues for precautionary reasons, Kristen Shilton of TSN.ca reports.
Kadri was decked by Blues defenseman Vince Dunn in the first period, and he didn't appear on the bench to start the second frame. The Maple Leafs don't want to risk anything with their third-line center, so he'll be shut down for the night. Connor Brown bumped up into Kadri's spot.
