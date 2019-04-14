Maple Leafs' Nazem Kadri: Likely facing hefty suspension

Kadri was offered an in-person hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety in response to his actions during Saturday's loss to the Bruins.

In a game where there were plenty of questionable hits, Kadri's egregious cross-check to Jake DeBrusk's had a clear intent to injure. Kadri is a repeat offender and was suspended three games during last year's playoffs for boarding Boston's Tommy Wingels. An in-person hearing gives the NHL DOPS an opportunity to suspend Kadri six or more games, so it seems likely he'll be done for the rest of this series.

