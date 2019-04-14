Maple Leafs' Nazem Kadri: May face supplemental discipline
Kadri (knee) was ejected in the third period Saturday for a crosscheck to the head of a Bruins' player.
He had been injured late in the second, but returned to notch a goal. Then, Kadri pulled his Sideshow Bob routine and decided to avenge a Jake DeBrusk hit on Patrick Marleau. He received a match penalty and could face supplemental discipline. After all, Kadri has a reputation for this crap -- he was suspended for three games last postseason for an ugly boarding incident. He's a good player if he can stay on the right side of the edge. But Kadri struggles with that.
