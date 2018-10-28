Maple Leafs' Nazem Kadri: Moves up lineup
Kadri scored a goal in Saturday's 3-2 victory over Winnipeg.
After going nine games without a goal, Kadri has now delivered in back-to-back games. And his scoring opportunities should increase going forward with Auston Matthews out with a shoulder injury. Kadri will slide up the lineup, so make sure you have him active.
