Maple Leafs' Nazem Kadri: Nabs helper in Game 6 victory

Kadri tallied an assist and fired two shots on goal while posting a plus-1 rating in Monday's 3-1 Game 6 win over Boston.

Kadri has been effective since returning from suspension for Saturday's Game 5, notching two assists while registering six hits and four shots on goal in back-to-back victories. The 27-year-old pivot will hope to continue his strong two-way play and help his team secure a third consecutive win and advance to the second round in Wednesday's Game 7.