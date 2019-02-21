Maple Leafs' Nazem Kadri: No-go for morning skate
Kadri (concussion) was not on the ice for morning skate Thursday, Kristen Shilton of TSN.ca reports.
This doesn't bode well for Kadri's chances of playing against the Capitals on Thursday, even though he left Tuesday's game against the Blues merely for precautionary reasons. Toronto's extra forward is Tyler Ennis, but the Leafs could opt to promote a player from the AHL's Marlies if Kadri is deemed unfit to play in the upcoming contest.
