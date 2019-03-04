Maple Leafs' Nazem Kadri: No go Monday

Kadri (concussion) will miss Monday's game in Calgary, Terry Koshan of The Toronto Sun reports.

After Monday's game, Kadri's latest concussion will have robbed him of seven appearances, and it wouldn't be surprising if he missed all three games of Toronto's western swing, though nothing beyond Calgary has been confirmed. Following the Flames game, the Leafs travel to Vancouver to play the Canucks on Wednesday before returning to Alberta to take on Edmonton on Saturday. Kadri has not played since Feb. 19.