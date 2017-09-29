Maple Leafs' Nazem Kadri: Not clicking with Patrick Marleau yet

Kadri and his linemates Leo Komarov and Patrick Marleau have not found chemistry in the preseason and coach Mike Babcock wants more from the trio, reports the Toronto Sun.

As usual, Babcock was blunt in his assessment Thursday: "That line has to be better. That group can be way better, way quicker. They have to upgrade. We need Naz to be really good for us to be effective. That group has to find some chemistry and get going." Kadri is working to get reads off of new linemate Marleau and it is a process. There is still a chance that Babcock will toy with Marleau on the top line, but expect the team to focus on gelling Kadri with Marleau to start the season.