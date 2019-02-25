Maple Leafs' Nazem Kadri: Not expected to return Monday
Kadri (concussion) was not on the ice for Monday's morning skate and is expected to be out of the lineup against the Sabres, Dan McCarthy of NHL.com reports.
The absence suggests that Kadri will miss his third straight game with the ailment and remains day-to-day. In the interim, William Nylander is expected to fill in for the 28-year-old on the third line between Patrick Marleau and Connor Brown.
