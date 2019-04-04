Maple Leafs' Nazem Kadri: Not playing Thursday
Head coach Mike Babcock said Thursday that Kadri (undisclosed) won't be available for Thursday's tilt against Tampa Bay, Kristen Shilton of TSN.ca reports.
This news comes as a surprise due to the fact that Kadri hasn't missed any games recently. With the third seed in the Atlantic Division locked up, however, rest could be the ultimate factor for sitting Kadri. In his stead, Trevor Moore and Frederik Gauthier should draw into the lineup.
